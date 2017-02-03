Derrick Rose knows he's not safe from a Knicks fire sale 0:0
With the Knicks exploring deals for Carmelo Anthony in an attempt to get younger, Rose, who heard rumors at the trading deadline last February with the Bulls, knows he's not safe, either. Rose, whom the Knicks obtained via trade last June, has an expiring contract and has put up nice numbers , but his defense and playmaking prowess have been subpar.
