Davis leads Pelicans past Suns, 111-106
Anthony Davis capped his 34-point night with a key rebound and six free throws in the final half-minute, Jrue Holiday scored five of his 30 points in the last minute and a half, and the New Orleans Pelicans ended a four-game slide with a 111-106 victory over the Phoenix Suns on Monday. E'Twaun Moore scored 12 points for the Pelicans, who led by as many as 10 in the first half but found themselves behind for much of the fourth quarter until Davis and Holiday took over late.
