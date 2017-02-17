Dante's dunking a highlight for World team's victory in Rising Stars Challenge

Exum isn't known as a dunker, but after thrilling the Vivint Arena crowd in the most recent Jazz game when he threw down a one-handed slam on Portland's 6-foot-9 forward Noah Vonleh, Exum is suddenly becoming the dunk king. The 20-year-old Australian just kept on dunking in Friday night's Rising Stars Challenge with four first-half dunks in helping the World team to a 150-141 victory at the Smoothie King Center.

