Clippersa DeAndre Jordan not bitter over previous NBA All-Star exclusions
Jordan jokingly called Saturday's practice the toughest of his life in preparation for Sunday's All-Star Game at Smoothie King Center. Jordan contended he plans to shoot “every time I touch it” so he can break the record that Indiana's Paul George set in 3-point field goals .
Start the conversation, or Read more at LA Daily News.
Add your comments below
New York Knicks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|MSG security chief reportedly fired, just two d...
|Feb 11
|SunPhartings
|4
|Fan wants apology; Davis says no (Jan '06)
|Feb 10
|FanPharts
|2
|New York Knicks president Phil Jackson answers ...
|Feb 10
|DecipheringPhartz
|2
|27-Year-Old Man Arrested In Murder Of Elderly A...
|Jan 27
|Shoe Phart
|18
|Snubbed girlfriend snogs stranger after boyfrie... (Jan '15)
|Jan 25
|Phart Game
|31
|Boy Runs Onto Court, Hugs Carmelo Anthony Durin... (Mar '16)
|Jan 25
|Play Phart
|8
|Kanye West released an explicit and bizarre new...
|Jan 25
|West Phart
|20
Find what you want!
Search New York Knicks Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC