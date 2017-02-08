Charles Oakley arrested, charged with assault after MSG altercation
Former? Knicks ?great? Charles Oakley was arrested and charged with three counts of assault following an altercation in the stands near team owner James Dolan at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday night. The incident occurred during a stoppage in play as Kristaps Porzingis was shooting free throws in the first quarter against the visiting? Clippers .
