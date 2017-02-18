Carmelo Anthony finds joy in All-Star festivities despite trade rumors Anthony was named to his 10th All-Star team after Kevin Love's knee injury. Check out this story on greenbaypressgazette.com: http://usat.ly/2m9PXbg Kyrie Irving got into a heated argument with a reporter during All-Star media availability over his recent comments that the Earth is flat.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Door Reminder.