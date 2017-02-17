Carmelo Anthony expects to be with Kn...

Carmelo Anthony expects to be with Knicks after trade deadline

Next Story Prev Story
28 min ago Read more: ABC News

OKLAHOMA CITY -- Carmelo Anthony said on Wednesday morning that he expects to be playing for the? New York Knicks after the Feb. 23 trade deadline. Anthony has a no-trade clause and would have to agree to waive that clause before a trade could be completed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Knicks Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News MSG security chief reportedly fired, just two d... Feb 11 SunPhartings 4
News Fan wants apology; Davis says no (Jan '06) Feb 10 FanPharts 2
News New York Knicks president Phil Jackson answers ... Feb 10 DecipheringPhartz 2
News 27-Year-Old Man Arrested In Murder Of Elderly A... Jan 27 Shoe Phart 18
News Snubbed girlfriend snogs stranger after boyfrie... (Jan '15) Jan 25 Phart Game 31
News Boy Runs Onto Court, Hugs Carmelo Anthony Durin... (Mar '16) Jan 25 Play Phart 8
News Kanye West released an explicit and bizarre new... Jan 25 West Phart 20
See all New York Knicks Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Knicks Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Hurricane
  2. North Korea
  3. NASA
  4. Pakistan
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,528 • Total comments across all topics: 278,976,490

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC