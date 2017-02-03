Brooklyn Nets Podcast: The Glue Guys ...

Brooklyn Nets Podcast: The Glue Guys - Ian Eagle Interview

23 hrs ago Read more: Nets Daily

The Glue Guys start with the sad-sad event that was the Knicks-Nets game. Nets play-by-play announcer Ian Eagle to talk possible trade deadline deals, evaluating LeVert, and Super Bowl prediction.

