Brandon Jennings joins Wizards, playoff race after requesting release from Knicks
Brandon Jennings wanted to play for a playoff-contending team and has found his match with the red-hot Wizards. Brandon Jennings wanted to play for a playoff-contending team instead of the dismal Knicks this season and found his match Tuesday in the red-hot Wizards, according to multiple reports .
