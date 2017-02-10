Booker scores 27 points, Suns roll pa...

Booker scores 27 points, Suns roll past Bulls 115-97

2 hrs ago

Devin Booker scored 27 points, Eric Bledsoe added 23 and the Phoenix Suns rolled past the Chicago Bulls 115-97 on Friday night. Jimmy Butler scored 20 and Dwyane Wade 18 for the Bulls, who were coming off a 31-point loss at Golden State two nights earlier.

