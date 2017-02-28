Amar'e Stoudemire under fire for gay ...

Amar'e Stoudemire under fire for gay 'joke' days after tolerance award 0:0

15 hrs ago

Two days after winning Israel's prestigious Martin Luther King Jr. Award for his work with underprivileged children in the Middle Eastern community, Amar'e Stoudemire suggested in a video posted Tuesday his goodwill does not extend to all types of people. The former Knicks forward, who is playing with Israeli basketball club Hapoel Jerusalem, said he would avoid a theoretical homosexual teammate.

