Always something new in the realm of King James

There's always something new with LeBron James, and Monday night was no different as his Cleveland Cavaliers vanquished the Washington Wizards 140-135 in an overtime thriller. From a gimme layup he somehow missed after admittedly traveling to the jaw-dropping turnaround, step-back, fadeaway 3-pointer he banked with 0.3 seconds left to force overtime, it was James at his most mercurial.

