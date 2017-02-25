A very odd post-game atmosphere in the Warriors locker room, a few guesses at why
Draymond Green is one of the most interesting and talkative guys on earth, as you all know, and he was plenty chatty after tonight's sloppy victory over Brooklyn. Chatty, but just not about the game, his 1-for-10 shooting, or coach Steve Kerr limiting Green to only 23 minutes of action.
New York Knicks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|MSG security chief reportedly fired, just two d...
|Feb 11
|SunPhartings
|4
|Fan wants apology; Davis says no (Jan '06)
|Feb 10
|FanPharts
|2
|New York Knicks president Phil Jackson answers ...
|Feb 10
|DecipheringPhartz
|2
|27-Year-Old Man Arrested In Murder Of Elderly A...
|Jan 27
|Shoe Phart
|18
|Snubbed girlfriend snogs stranger after boyfrie... (Jan '15)
|Jan '17
|Phart Game
|31
|Boy Runs Onto Court, Hugs Carmelo Anthony Durin... (Mar '16)
|Jan '17
|Play Phart
|8
|Kanye West released an explicit and bizarre new... (Aug '16)
|Jan '17
|West Phart
|20
