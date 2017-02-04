A Kansan in New York, Ron Baker Drives a Hyundai, Navigates Using the Sun
Ron Baker is the most famous person from Scott City, Kan., but in New York he's so anonymous that the first time he went to Madison Square Garden he had to convince security that, yes, he is as a matter of fact a member of the New York Knicks. Final: Wichita State 65, Arizona 55. Fred VanVleet and Ron Baker are going on one last March adventure together.
