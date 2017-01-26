Wiggins' basket at buzzer gives Wolves win over Suns
Andrew Wiggins sank an 18-foot pull-up jumper at the buzzer to give the Minnesota Timberwolves a 112-111 victory over the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night. Wiggins, who scored 31 points, made one of two free throws with 12.1 seconds remaining to put the Timberwolves up.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.
Add your comments below
New York Knicks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|27-Year-Old Man Arrested In Murder Of Elderly A...
|8 hr
|Shoe Phart
|18
|Snubbed girlfriend snogs stranger after boyfrie... (Jan '15)
|Wed
|Phart Game
|31
|Boy Runs Onto Court, Hugs Carmelo Anthony Durin... (Mar '16)
|Wed
|Play Phart
|8
|Kanye West released an explicit and bizarre new...
|Wed
|West Phart
|20
|Attention, shoppers! Free agency opens in the NBA (Jul '14)
|Mar '16
|Fart news
|32
|Lamar Odom: Rekindling Romance With Khloe Karda... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Fart news
|2
|Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid Can Now Be View... (Jul '15)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|4
Find what you want!
Search New York Knicks Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC