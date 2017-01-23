Wassup in Westchester: W-Knicks discover FARTDOG, give up 40 points to guard Quinn Cook

The Westchester Knicks took on the Canton Charge in another early matchup in Mississauga, Ontario Sunday morning. On the final day of the 22-game D-League Showcase, W-Knicks fans finally had a chance to watch their team on NBA TV! Playing in front of a meager 10 AM crowd, our W-Knicks lost to the Cleveland Cavaliers D-League affiliate, 118-108.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Posting and Toasting.