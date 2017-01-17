Wall has 29 points, 13 assists as Wizards top Knicks 113-110

Washington Wizards' John Wall goes up for a dunk in front of New York Knicks' Justin Holiday during the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017, in New York. Washington Wizards' John Wall goes up for a dunk in front of New York Knicks' Justin Holiday during the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017, in New York.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.