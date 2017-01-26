Waiters scores 24, Heat erase 18-point deficit to beat Nets
Dion Waiters scored 14 of his 24 points in the fourth quarter, including the clinching triple with 6.8 seconds left, and the Miami Heat overcame an 18-point deficit in the final period to beat the beleaguered Brooklyn Nets 109-106 on Wednesday night . Wayne Ellington had 22 points and Goran Dragic added 17 for the streaking Heat, who have won a season-best five straight games.
