Tyler Johnson leads Heat over Kings t...

Tyler Johnson leads Heat over Kings to snap 6-game skid

17 hrs ago Read more: Star Tribune

Tyler Johnson scored 23 points and the Miami Heat beat the Sacramento Kings 107-102 on Wednesday night to snap a six-game losing streak. The Heat squandered a 19-point third-quarter lead and trailed on several occasions in the fourth before Johnson gave them a 105-102 lead on a three-point play with 27 seconds left.

