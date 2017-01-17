Sun's Watson: "Tyson's not going anywhere."
Forgive Suns coach Earl Watson if he has no time for fake trade scenarios and rumors of his favorite players. His Suns might be a paltry 13-29 on the season, third worst in the entire league, but Watson gives no credence to the thought of Tyson Chandler being traded to a contender.
