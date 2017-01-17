Suns upset Spurs in Mexico City as Devin Booker's star continues to rise

Second-year guard Devin Booker dropped 39 points, equaling the career high he set one game ago, as the Suns beat the Spurs in Mexico City. Second-year guard Devin Booker dropped 39 points, equaling the career high he set one game ago, as the Suns beat the Spurs in Mexico City, 108-105.

