Schroder hits go-ahead 3, scores 28 as Hawks edge Knicks

Dennis Schroder scored 28 points, including the go-ahead 3-pointer with 22 seconds left, to lead the Atlanta Hawks to a 108-107 victory over the New York Knicks on Monday. The Knicks had three attempts at a desperately needed victory after, but Derrick Rose, Carmelo Anthony and Joakim Noah all couldn't convert before time expired.

