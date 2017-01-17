Raptors Welcome Knicks for Sunday Matinee: Preview, Start Time, and More
Following a tumultuous end to 2016 and start of 2017, the Toronto Raptors have showed their fans that they can now lift their fingers off the panic button. Wins this week over a pair of divisional opponents in the Boston Celtics and Brooklyn Nets have restored order in the Atlantic and now Toronto has the opportunity to grab its third straight win with the New York Knicks in town for a Sunday matinee.
