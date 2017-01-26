New York Knicks rejected while dangling idea of trading Carmelo Anthony to Cleveland
The Cleveland Cavaliers were reportedly not interested in discussing the possibility of swapping Kevin Love for Carmelo Anthony. The New York Knicks unsuccessfully reached out to the Cleveland Cavaliers to discuss trading Carmelo Anthony in exchange for Kevin Love, according to a report by ESPN's Marc Stein and Chris Haynes.
