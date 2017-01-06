New York Knicks: It's Time For Carmelo Anthony To Waive His NTC

After years of losing, it's time for Carmelo Anthony to say goodbye to the New York Knicks and waive his no-trade clause in order to win We all know Carmelo Anthony is a great player, well more of a great scorer actually. We could look at his ball hog and isolation tendencies as something that can stop the offensive flow a lot, which is something New York Knicks president Phil Jackson has criticized Melo for in the past.

