New York Knicks forward Carmelo Anthony (7) reacts
Clippers have strong interest in adding Carmelo Anthony to Big Three Could 'Melo join Chris Paul, Blake Griffin and DeAndre Jordan in L.A.? Check out this story on myozaukeenow.com: http://usat.ly/2jCzCLo New York Knicks forward Carmelo Anthony reacts during the 118-112 victory against the Los Angeles Lakers at Staples Center. LOS ANGELES - Even before all the talk of Carmelo Anthony joining the Clippers came up, Chris Paul had a message worth sharing when it came to his embattled team: he's as confident as ever that they're title contenders.
