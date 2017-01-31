New York Knicks forward Carmelo Anthony (7) hasn't
Carmelo Anthony not ruling out anything on trade The Knicks star says he hears something new every day about his status Check out this story on muskego-newberlinnow.com: http://usat.ly/2jS1f2V WASHINGTON - With non-committal but leading answers about his future, New York Knicks forward Carmelo Anthony still has plenty to say about the trade talk surrounding him. "I hear the new report every day," Anthony said Tuesday morning.
