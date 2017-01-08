NBA wrap: Russell Westbrook notches 54th triple-double of career

Skip to navigation Skip to content Skip to footer View text version of this page Help using this website - Accessibility statement Join today and you can easily save your favourite articles, join in the conversation and comment, plus select which news your want direct to your inbox. Stats machine Russell Westbrook notched his 17th triple-double of the season as he fired the Oklahoma Thunder to a 121-106 thrashing of the Denver Nuggets.

