NBA Trade Rumors: Oklahoma City Thunder Interested In Carmelo Anthony?

NBA Trade Rumors: According to reports, the Oklahoma City Thunder are intrigued by the possibility of pairing Russell Westbrook with Carmelo Anthony As the NBA Trade Deadline looms, teams are starting to join the Carmelo Anthony sweepstakes as the hunt for the nine-time all-star continues. Earlier this week, the New York Knicks gauged the interest of the Boston Celtics, Cleveland Cavaliers and the LA Clippers about a potential deal before the trade deadline, which is Feb 23. However, one team that would be interested in the idea of acquiring Anthony is the Oklahoma City Thunder.

