NBA Trade Rumors: Oklahoma City Thund...

NBA Trade Rumors: Oklahoma City Thunder Interested In Carmelo Anthony?

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: Sir Charles in Charge

NBA Trade Rumors: According to reports, the Oklahoma City Thunder are intrigued by the possibility of pairing Russell Westbrook with Carmelo Anthony As the NBA Trade Deadline looms, teams are starting to join the Carmelo Anthony sweepstakes as the hunt for the nine-time all-star continues. Earlier this week, the New York Knicks gauged the interest of the Boston Celtics, Cleveland Cavaliers and the LA Clippers about a potential deal before the trade deadline, which is Feb 23. However, one team that would be interested in the idea of acquiring Anthony is the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sir Charles in Charge.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Knicks Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 27-Year-Old Man Arrested In Murder Of Elderly A... Jan 27 Shoe Phart 18
News Snubbed girlfriend snogs stranger after boyfrie... (Jan '15) Jan 25 Phart Game 31
News Boy Runs Onto Court, Hugs Carmelo Anthony Durin... (Mar '16) Jan 25 Play Phart 8
News Kanye West released an explicit and bizarre new... Jan 25 West Phart 20
News Attention, shoppers! Free agency opens in the NBA (Jul '14) Mar '16 Fart news 32
News Lamar Odom: Rekindling Romance With Khloe Karda... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Fart news 2
News Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid Can Now Be View... (Jul '15) Jan '16 Fart news 4
See all New York Knicks Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Knicks Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Supreme Court
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Syria
  4. Iraq
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,913 • Total comments across all topics: 278,416,529

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC