NBA trade rumors: Knicks' Carmelo Anthony to Celtics?

Carmelo Anthony #7 of the New York Knicks defended by Jaylen Brown #7 of the Boston Celtics during the first half of their preseason game at Madison Square Garden on October 15, 2016. Carmelo Anthony wants to stay with the Knicks , but there's no guarantee the team won't shop him--and force Anthony to use his no-trade clause--between now and the trade deadline.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.