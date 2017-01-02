NBA scout rips Knicks for 'draining' Kristaps Porzingis :0
With Kristaps Porzingis developing Achilles soreness last week, one NBA scout with European connections believes Knicks coach Jeff Hornacek is overextending the 21-year-old Latvian, saying, "It's worrisome.' ' Unsure how the injury occurred, the 7-foot-3 Porzingis missed his first game of the season Saturday in Houston because of pain in his right Achilles.
