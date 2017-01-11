NBA fines Knicks' O'Quinn $25K for fo...

NBA fines Knicks' O'Quinn $25K for foul on Pelicans' Davis

1 hr ago Read more: NewsOK.com

The NBA has fined Knicks center Kyle O'Quinn $25,000 for a flagrant foul that left Pelicans star Anthony Davis with a bruised left hip. The league said Wednesday that O'Quinn struck and pushed Davis from behind with the foul with 1:16 left in the third quarter of New Orleans' 110-96 victory at Madison Square Garden on Monday.

Chicago, IL

