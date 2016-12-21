NBA Capsules

Tim Hardaway Jr. made a tying 3-pointer with 3.3 seconds remaining in regulation and scored nine points in overtime, including the go-ahead free throw, to lift the Atlanta Hawks to a 114-112 victory over the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday night. Hardaway made the first of two free throws with 10.8 seconds remaining in overtime for a 113-112 lead.

