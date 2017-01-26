Lillard, McColllum lead Trail Blazers over Lakers 105-98
Damian Lillard scored 24 points and the Trail Blazers beat the Los Angeles Lakers 105-98 on Wednesday night, capping Portland 's celebration of the 40th anniversary of the team's 1977 NBA championship. Los Angeles was led by Lou Williams with 31 points, including six 3-pointers.
