Legendary NBA coach George Karl discusses his new book,...
George Karl's new book, "Furious George: My Forty Years Surviving NBA Divas, Clueless GMs, and Poor Shot Selection," doesn't hold back. The book from the 64-year-old former coach is a tell-all memoir spanning his North Carolina roots, with him learning under legendary basketball coach Dean Smith, to his wild and successful coaching career, where he coached six teams and amassed 1,175 wins, the sixth-most all-time.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Times.
Add your comments below
New York Knicks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|27-Year-Old Man Arrested In Murder Of Elderly A...
|Dec '16
|Newt G s Next Wife
|17
|Kanye West released an explicit and bizarre new...
|Sep '16
|Go Blue Forever
|19
|Boy Runs Onto Court, Hugs Carmelo Anthony Durin... (Mar '16)
|Apr '16
|DILF
|7
|Snubbed girlfriend snogs stranger after boyfrie... (Jan '15)
|Apr '16
|Suezanne
|30
|Attention, shoppers! Free agency opens in the NBA (Jul '14)
|Mar '16
|Fart news
|32
|Lamar Odom: Rekindling Romance With Khloe Karda... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Fart news
|2
|Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid Can Now Be View... (Jul '15)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|4
Find what you want!
Search New York Knicks Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC