LeBron James, Cavaliers hold off Suns 120-116

11 hrs ago Read more: Journal Gazette

LeBron James scored 12 of his 28 points in the fourth quarter and the Cleveland Cavaliers fought off Phoenix down the stretch to beat the Suns 120-116 on Sunday night.

