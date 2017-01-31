LeBron calls Barkley "a hater" fires back at TV commentator
In this Jan. 25, 2017 file photo, Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James waits during a timeout in the first half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Sacramento Kings in Cleveland. After James was criticized by Charles Barkley for questioning Cleveland's front office, James tore into the former NBA star and opinionated TV commentator on Monday, Jan. 30, following a loss in Dallas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.
Add your comments below
New York Knicks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|27-Year-Old Man Arrested In Murder Of Elderly A...
|Jan 27
|Shoe Phart
|18
|Snubbed girlfriend snogs stranger after boyfrie... (Jan '15)
|Jan 25
|Phart Game
|31
|Boy Runs Onto Court, Hugs Carmelo Anthony Durin... (Mar '16)
|Jan 25
|Play Phart
|8
|Kanye West released an explicit and bizarre new...
|Jan 25
|West Phart
|20
|Attention, shoppers! Free agency opens in the NBA (Jul '14)
|Mar '16
|Fart news
|32
|Lamar Odom: Rekindling Romance With Khloe Karda... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Fart news
|2
|Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid Can Now Be View... (Jul '15)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|4
Find what you want!
Search New York Knicks Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC