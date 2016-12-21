Lamar Odom Looks Happy and Healthy While Posing For a Family Photo With His Kids
Lamar Odom is looking healthier than ever these days. The former NBA player, who checked himself into rehab in early December "to work on his mental and physical health" and "maintain his sobriety," posted a photo of himself with his two kids on Instagram on Saturday.
