Knicks star Kristaps Porzingis to miss 3rd straight game
Knicks big man Kristaps Porzingis will be unavailable Wednesday night against the Bucks for the third straight game because of a sore left Achilles. Speaking at practice Tuesday, Porzingis was hopeful he could return for the pivotal home matchup with the Milwaukee.
