Knicks hold off Pacersa late charge for 109-103 victory
After watching his teammates relinquish a 17-point lead over the final 17 minutes, New York's star forward finally took matters into his own hands. With the score tied at 103 and 23.4 seconds left, Anthony beat a switch and knocked down a 14-foot baseline jumper to help the Knicks hold on for a rare victory at Indiana, 109-103 over the Pacers.
