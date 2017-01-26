Joakim Noah is already set up to shoot granny-style free throws; he just needs to commit
As much as I'd like to blame the sound of Reggie Miller's voice on Joakim Noah's free throw from the other night, I think the real culprit is mechanical failure. The way the ball comes out on Noah's shot you'd think his left hand was on his right arm.
