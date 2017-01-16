Jeff Hornacek pulls stunning shakeup with Ron Baker start :0
Knicks coach Jeff Hornacek finally made good on his threat of shaking up the starting lineup as he stunningly benched shooting guard Courtney Lee for undrafted rookie Ron Baker for Monday's Martin Luther King Day matinee against Atlanta. Baker has helped engineer fourth-quarter comebacks recently, but some - including Sunday's in Toronto - have come in garbage time.
