James scores 26 as short-handed Cavaliers beat Pelicans
LeBron James scored 26 points and the short-handed Cleveland Cavaliers rallied for a 90-82 win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday night. Cavaliers guard Kyrie Irving missed his second straight game because of tightness in his right hamstring.
