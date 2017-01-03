J.R. Smith, Wife Spotlight Families Grappling with Extremely Preterm Births
Cleveland Cavaliers player J.R. Smith and his wife announced this weekend that their daughter was born five months early, making them part of the thousands of parents grappling with what's known as an extremely preterm birth. In a video posted on the platform Uninterrupted on Saturday, Smith and his wife, Jewel Harris, said that their daughter Dakota weighed just 1 pound when she was born earlier this month.
