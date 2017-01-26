How Dirk Nowitzki's impact has been felt from OKC to NYC
Dirk Nowitzki could be making one of his final appearances at Chesapeake Energy Arena on Thursday night. [PHOTO BY NATE BILLINGS, THE OKLAHOMAN] One of the greatest players the NBA has ever seen, a surefire Hall-of-Famer, probably shouldn't have been a Dallas man.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Add your comments below
New York Knicks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|27-Year-Old Man Arrested In Murder Of Elderly A...
|8 hr
|Shoe Phart
|18
|Snubbed girlfriend snogs stranger after boyfrie... (Jan '15)
|Wed
|Phart Game
|31
|Boy Runs Onto Court, Hugs Carmelo Anthony Durin... (Mar '16)
|Wed
|Play Phart
|8
|Kanye West released an explicit and bizarre new...
|Wed
|West Phart
|20
|Attention, shoppers! Free agency opens in the NBA (Jul '14)
|Mar '16
|Fart news
|32
|Lamar Odom: Rekindling Romance With Khloe Karda... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Fart news
|2
|Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid Can Now Be View... (Jul '15)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|4
Find what you want!
Search New York Knicks Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC