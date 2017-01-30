Heat top Pistons 116-103

Goran Dragic scored 23 points, Wayne Ellington added 19 and the Miami Heat pushed the NBA's longest current winning streak to seven games by topping the Detroit Pistons 116-103 on Saturday night. James Johnson scored 18 and Dion Waiters added 17 for the Heat, who tied a season high with 14 3-pointers.

