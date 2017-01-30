Game Preview: Suns, Grizzlies face off on TNT
Why are the Suns playing on TNT on a Monday night in January, against the equally not-so-big-market Memphis Grizzlies? Who knows, but they are. And if Kellan Olson is right about anything, it's that the Suns seem to play well when the 'bright lights' are on.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bright Side of the Sun.
Add your comments below
New York Knicks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|27-Year-Old Man Arrested In Murder Of Elderly A...
|Jan 27
|Shoe Phart
|18
|Snubbed girlfriend snogs stranger after boyfrie... (Jan '15)
|Jan 25
|Phart Game
|31
|Boy Runs Onto Court, Hugs Carmelo Anthony Durin... (Mar '16)
|Jan 25
|Play Phart
|8
|Kanye West released an explicit and bizarre new...
|Jan 25
|West Phart
|20
|Attention, shoppers! Free agency opens in the NBA (Jul '14)
|Mar '16
|Fart news
|32
|Lamar Odom: Rekindling Romance With Khloe Karda... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Fart news
|2
|Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid Can Now Be View... (Jul '15)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|4
Find what you want!
Search New York Knicks Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC