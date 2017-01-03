Food poisoning doesn't slow down Kevin Love

Kevin Love could not stop vomiting on Sunday, but unlike so many others doing the same, it doesn't appear the Cleveland Cavaliers forward's ailment resulted from excessive partying on New Year's Eve. Following Monday's win over the New Orleans Pelicans - a game in which Love managed to notch a double-double in 24 minutes - Cavs coach Tyronn Lue revealed to reporters the three-time All-Star lost 10 pounds in the previous two days from a bout with food poisoning from some bad sea bass.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Yahoo Sports.