Dragic scores 32, Heat top Mavericks 99-95
Goran Dragic had 32 points, Tyler Johnson scored 10 of his 23 in the fourth quarter and the Miami Heat topped the Dallas Mavericks 99-95 Dragic scores 32, Heat top Mavericks 99-95 Goran Dragic had 32 points, Tyler Johnson scored 10 of his 23 in the fourth quarter and the Miami Heat topped the Dallas Mavericks 99-95 Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2k6zjrO Dallas Mavericks forward Dirk Nowitzki, right, of Germany, looks for an open teammate past Miami Heat guard Tyler Johnson during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017, in Miami. MIAMI - Just like in 2006 and 2011, the Miami Heat and Dallas Mavericks are essentially in the same place.
