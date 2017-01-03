Doc Rivers to Clippers: Stop racking ...

Doc Rivers to Clippers: Stop racking up technical fouls

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: CBS 3 Springfield

Memphis Grizzlies forward James Ennis, left, and Los Angeles Clippers guard Austin Rivers, center, go after a loose ball along with guard Tony Allen during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017, i... The team is third in the NBA with 32 technical fouls this season behind league-leading Phoenix and the New York Knicks. DeAndre Jordan is tied for fifth in the league with eight, and Austin Rivers, the coach's son, is tied for seventh with seven.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS 3 Springfield.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Knicks Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 27-Year-Old Man Arrested In Murder Of Elderly A... Dec '16 Newt G s Next Wife 17
News Kanye West released an explicit and bizarre new... Sep '16 Go Blue Forever 19
News Boy Runs Onto Court, Hugs Carmelo Anthony Durin... (Mar '16) Apr '16 DILF 7
News Snubbed girlfriend snogs stranger after boyfrie... (Jan '15) Apr '16 Suezanne 30
News Attention, shoppers! Free agency opens in the NBA (Jul '14) Mar '16 Fart news 32
News Lamar Odom: Rekindling Romance With Khloe Karda... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Fart news 2
News Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid Can Now Be View... (Jul '15) Jan '16 Fart news 4
See all New York Knicks Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Knicks Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,586 • Total comments across all topics: 277,629,077

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC